Medical adversity will be the topic of Walk with a Doc on Saturday.
Dr. Roger Kylberg, primary care physician at Baylor Scott & White-Temple, will lead the walk, which starts at 9 a.m. in Miller Park, 919 N. First St.
Kylberg will talk about a patient’s book, “Does a Mockingbird Sing on the Wing.”
The book is a series of stories about coping with polio, beginning in 1949 at age three and continuing to the present. The true stories include the effects on family, friends, school and personal conduct. The book stresses learning to move forward and be productive in a difficult environment, but is generally upbeat in tone and content. The stories refer to good days and bad, and the value of both. The book title is carefully woven into the spirit of the narrative in a manner becoming gradually apparent to the reader, according to an Amazon review.
The Walk with a Doc event, sponsored by Baylor Scott & White, is free. There will be health and wellness tips and light snacks.
The Walk with a Doc program kicked off in Temple in February 2016. In that time numerous topics have been discussed — sleep, nutrition, first aid, heart disease, preventative medicine, skin cancer, emergency aid, pre diabetes, allergies and more.
Walking for as little as 30 minutes a day can reduce a number of health risks.
The Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans recommend that adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity, or an equivalent combination each week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The guidelines also recommend that children and adolescents be active for at least 60 minutes every day. Following these guidelines can contribute to overall health, and decrease the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer or diabetes.
Walking is a great way to get the physical activity needed to obtain health benefits. Walking does not require any special skills. It also does not require a gym membership or expensive equipment.
All ages are welcome. The next walk will be Saturday, Aug. 17.