U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, will have knee replacement surgery Monday, his office announced Friday afternoon.
“After decades of running around the great state of Texas, traversing thousands of miles across Bell and Williamson Counties as your representative, and coaching countless hours of little league practice as a father and grandfather, there is no choice but to upgrade to bionic knees that can keep up with me,” the 77-year-old said in a statement. “With the exceptional care of the doctors and nurses at Baylor Scott & White, I’ll be back to work in Texas’ 31st Congressional District in no time.”
Carter is in his ninth term in Congress. He is planning to seek a 10th term in next year’s election.
“I look forward to a smooth recovery and returning full speed ahead to bring more Texas to Washington,” Carter said.
Carter, a former district judge, represents Texas’ 31st Congressional District, which covers Bell and Williamson Counties.