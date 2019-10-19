For Temple’s new public relations manager, making the city in which she now lives better through her work is highly important.
Laurie Simmons, 34, was hired to be the city’s new spokeswoman after a five-month search. Simmons brings more than seven years of being a reporter, and over four years of public relations experience to the city.
Simmons spent years as an investigative reporter for television stations in Georgia, Florida and Virginia before making the transition to public relations.
Her first job in the public relations field was at the Virginia Department of Transportation. She later moved to Honolulu, Hawaii, where she worked on the Honolulu Rail Transit Project, and later for the Anthology Marketing Group.
Simmons said that when her husband, who is in the military, was transferred to Fort Hood, she knew she wanted to live in the Temple area. It was only after she knew she was coming to Central Texas did she find out about the job opening with the city.
After talking with Temple officials about the job, she realized she shared many of the same values as those in the city, Simmons said.
One of the main sticking points Simmons had that she felt the city also valued was transparency in the running of the local government. This was something she said was a must in choosing a place to work.
“‘What is your philosophy on open government and telling the truth?’” Simmons said. “Every organization that I have represented, that was the first question I asked the team interviewing me. Because I do not hide anything, and I hope that the organization I represent feels the same way.”
After joining the city and leaning more of the plans going forward, Simmons said she was excited to help get the message of what is going on out into the community.
Simmons said she was excited to be back in helping with local government because it helps shape her community and makes the city she is living in better. This was one of the reasons why her family, with her husband and two kids, chose to actually live in Temple rather than one of the surrounding towns.
“People talk about politics on the federal and state level, Republican versus Democrat, but none of that really matters to your basic life and the services you need every day,” Simmons said. “That is all done on the city and county level. I really learned that in my first job, how important local government was to people and their quality of life.”
For her first major project since coming to work with the city, Simmons said she is now putting together a strategic communications plan. She hopes this document will help focus the efforts of the city when distributing information to the public.