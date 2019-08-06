Temple ISD does not want to be the best school district in Bell County.
“We want to be the best in the state. That is our new sight,” Superintendent Bobby Ott told the Temple Kiwanis Club Tuesday at Bethel Church.
That goal is part of Temple Independent School District’s new long range plan that stretches to 2025. The plan touches on several areas — including a new marketing strategy; an emphasis on innovative teaching methods; student safety; growth; and staff compensation.
“This is the first time it will be presented … to any public room,” the Rev. Roscoe Harrison said, introducing Ott.
Temple ISD is planning a marketing blitz. It will market the district and individual campuses.
Ott said the administration plans to reach people in and beyond Temple through digital billboards around the city, advertising on television and social media.
“Marketing in education is a new concept. People don’t really market education,” Ott said. “But, honestly, it’s competitive. You need to be competitive to be a public school district organization.”
A growing district
Until recently, Temple ISD’s growth was stagnant. While the district did not see much growth, the city of Temple grew in its western area, benefiting Belton ISD.
“But now the growth is in South Temple and parts of northeast Temple — and that is all TISD,” Ott said.
The district anticipates having more than 9,000 students by 2021 and possibly more than 10,000 by 2027, according to an October report by Templeton Demographics. That report indicated that Temple ISD may need to build a new middle school and up to three new elementary schools.
“We’re getting ahead by purchasing land,” Ott said.
The Temple school board in February purchased 47 acres in southeast Temple for $702,911. The tract is located off Old Highway 95 — or, as Ott described it, the sweet spot for Temple ISD’s growth.
“We will have roads and sewer to the school. It’s going to happen before we build it,” the superintendent said, adding the district is working closely with the city of Temple to prepare the site.
As school leaders prepare for the district’s growth, they are stressing their vision of education: blended learning and career and technical classes.
Temple ISD, Ott said, is one of 25 districts in Texas using blended learning — which combines traditional instruction with online courses.
“I will tell you that I believe this is part of the reason why we’ve done so well academically,” Ott said, pointing out that all Temple schools met state standards last year and that the district anticipates a B when A-F ratings are released next week. “That rating is as good — if not better — than school districts around us.”
Safety, compensation
The safety of students will continue to be a top concern for Temple ISD, especially in light of recent mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio. The district, Ott said, has rolled new safety protocols that meet national standards; hired a student intervention specialist; and introduced an anonymous reporting system so students and parents can alert administrators of bullying and other safety concerns.
As for teacher compensation, Ott said he will introduce a plan in the coming weeks to staff and the community. House Bill 3 — the $11.6 billion school finance and property tax reform law — mandates that school districts receiving additional funds spend at least 30 percent of the new money on non-administrator employee raises.
“I will tell you that the goal of all of this is to touch everyone in the organization,” Ott said, explaining that Temple ISD will bring equitable raises to staff.