Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $773.1 million in sales tax allocations in October, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Temple is expected to receive $1.92 million in sales tax revenue, a 5.48 percent increase from October 2018’s allocation, according to the release.
Belton will receive $488,561, a significant 12.40 percent increase from last October’s allocations. It was among several cities in Central Texas to post double-digit percentage point increases compared to this time frame the previous year.
Statewide, the total allocations represent a 5.1 percent increase from the allocations distributed during the same month last year.
These allocations are based on sales made in August by businesses that report sales tax monthly.
Bell County
The county will receive $1.73 million in sales tax allocations in October, an increase of 8.11 percent from this time last year.
Killeen is set to receive $1.98 million in sales tax revenue, a 4.09 percent increase from October 2018’s allocation.
Harker Heights will receive $558,410, a 9.68 percent increase from October 2018.
Nolanville continued its hot streak for the year, registering another significant sales tax percentage increase. It is receiving $89,391 in October, an amazing 61.91 percent increase over the same month last year. For 2019 to date, Nolanville has received $749,426, a substantial increase of 39.31 percent compared to the same period in 2018.
Troy will receive $34,888, a 1.89 percent increase from October 2018. For the year, Troy has received $407,395, a hefty increase of 25.57 percent over this time a year ago.
Holland saw a robust 21.70 percent increase in October allocations from last year; it is set to receive $7,112. For 2019 to date, it has received $76,519, a heady 26.52 percent increase from the same period last year.
Morgan’s Point Resort will get $19,943, a healthy 11.52 percent increase compared to a year ago.
Salado is set to receive $37,225, an 8.13 percent decrease from last year.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $207,797 for a 6.61 percent increase from last year’s allocations during this month.
Copperas Cove saw a 7.92 percent increase in October allocations from last year; it is set to receive $420,905.
Gatesville experienced a 2.45 percent increase in sales tax allocations, receiving $173,759.
Oglesby will receive $1,234, a noteworthy 26.06 percent increase from October 2018. So far this year, it has received $13,151, an increase of 19.53 percent over last year.
Milam County
Milam County is set to receive $86,657, a strong 13.15 percent increase over last year’s allocation. For 2019 so far, the county has received $1.06 million, an impressive increase of 36.48 percent over this time a year ago.
Cameron is expected to receive $68,733, a 4.85 percent increase from last year. For the year, it has received $791,367, an increase of 12.97 percent over the same period in 2018
Rockdale will receive $71,906, a hefty 23.42 percent increase.
Buckholts saw a 3.03 percent increase from last year, taking in $1,566 in October. To date, it has received $19,873, a laudable increase of 27.51 percent over the same period in 2018.