KILLEEN — The Fort Hood soldier who drowned in Lake Belton at Temple Lake Park on Sunday was an Army mechanic who had joined the military nearly five years ago.
Sgt. Virgil Tremainec Cederic Deon Robinson, 26, whose home of record is listed as Ochocknee, Georgia, entered active-duty service in October 2014 as a utilities equipment repairer, Fort Hood officials released on Wednesday. Robinson was assigned to 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, since May 2019.
“The Dragon family is incredibly saddened by the passing of Sergeant Virgil Robinson,” said Lt. Col. Nicholas Dvonch, the battalion commander. “Virgil was quick to brighten any room and was a true professional who excelled at his job as a mechanic. He will be greatly missed by his friends and teammates in the Dragon Battalion. His family remains in our prayers during this difficult time.”
Robinson’s awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal, two Army Good Conduct Medals, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal and Army Service Ribbon.
Robinson went under water at about 4:57 p.m. His body was recovered at about 6:30 p.m., Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said Monday.
The soldier was on a blue inflatable device when it overturned, said U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Manager Ronnie Bruggman. The man couldn’t get back to it. There was a very strong wind that day that blew the device faster than the man could swim.
Telegram staff writer Deborah McKeon contributed to this report.