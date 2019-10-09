A woman who screamed for help and ran across a road Tuesday grabbed the attention of a Temple Police officer.
The officer was on a traffic stop in the 3300 block of Southwest Loop 363 when a woman’s screams caught his attention. She told the officer her boyfriend followed her and threatened to kill her, spokesman Cody Weems said Wednesday.
A man stood across the street, and the woman said he was the man who assaulted her, threatened her and kept her from leaving their apartment. She gave officers consent to go into the apartment and they found a .22-caliber revolver.
Alexis Daniel Rodriguez, 38, of Temple was arrested and charged by officers with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful restraint, Weems said.
Already arraigned on the unlawful restraint charge, the other two charges are being screened by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.
Rodriguez is originally from Puerto Rico, according to Texas Department of Public Safety criminal records.
He has several felony convictions, including possession of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance less than 1 gram, theft of property between $1,500 and $20,000 and manufacture/delivery of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams. All of his previous convictions were in Brownwood.
With his last two convictions, Rodriguez was sentenced in 2016 to two years in state jail and 10 years in prison.
Rodriguez was paroled Jan. 22 in Austin after he served less than three years of his sentences. He was on probation until July 26, 2025, records indicated.
Aliases for Rodriguez include Alxis Rodroguez, Alxis Rodriguez and Rico Puerto, Bell County Jail records showed.
His bond at press time was $2,500. He has two third-degree felony holds on him while his case is reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.