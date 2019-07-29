The Bell County Public Health District’s health emergency preparedness efforts were recognized at the 2019 National Health Security Awards in Orlando, Fla., last week.
The Temple-based health district was honored by the National Association of County and City Health Officials and the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response.
“Oftentimes in public health, we operate strictly behind the scenes and people do not see the work or really know what we do,” Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the Bell County Public Health District, said. “This award is very meaningful to the health district because it provides much deserved recognition to our staff for their efforts and proves that smaller agencies like ours can be seen and recognized for the work we do every day for the community.”
The district’s work at protecting Bell County was led by Gene Mikeska, the agency’s Strategic National Supply coordinator.
The Bell County Public Health District won its award in the Advance an Innovative Medical Countermeasures Enterprise category.
The district’s Mobile Point of Dispersion unit — which can transport supplies, equipment and technical staff — provides needed resources to multiple rural communities in a timely manner. The Mo-POD unit is used to assist communities in establishing medical countermeasure operations for small-scare, short-term operations.
For complex medical conditions, Mo-POD is also telemedicine-capable and connects clients directly to a physician who can discuss medical issues, the release said. The Mo-POD also has a small propane cooler useful when deploying vaccines in multi-dose vials or ready-to-use dispense syringes. The trailer is equipped to establish drive-thru or walk-thru POD operations at more than one location simultaneously, eliminating the need to have pre-deployed kits at multiple locations, and reducing the opportunity for equipment loss, the release said.
Local health departments’ day-to-day operations have an impact on national health security across the county, officials said.
“Every time a staff member runs a vaccination clinic or spearheads a disease prevention campaign, these efforts also improve health security,” NACCHO Chief Executive Officer Lori Tremmel Freeman said in a news release. “Every time a local health department helps to track a disease outbreak or connect people with personal health services, like preventive or health promotion services, the agency gives health security a direct boost. Advancing our national health security is a vital component for all of the nation’s local health departments.”