Victim identified

The victim of a fatal wreck Saturday night was identified today as Benjamin James Montrose, 22, of Killeen.

Temple Police officers were sent at about 9:25 p.m. to northbound Interstate 35 near Exit 304 to investigate a crash. Two motorcycles and a sedan were involved, spokesman Chris Christoff said.

Montrose rode one motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other motorcyclist was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, according to Christoff.

No one else was injured.

The reasons for the crash are still under investigation by the traffic reconstruction unit.

dmckeon@tdtnews.com