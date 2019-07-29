The victim of a fatal wreck Saturday night was identified today as Benjamin James Montrose, 22, of Killeen.
Temple Police officers were sent at about 9:25 p.m. to northbound Interstate 35 near Exit 304 to investigate a crash. Two motorcycles and a sedan were involved, spokesman Chris Christoff said.
Montrose rode one motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other motorcyclist was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, according to Christoff.
No one else was injured.
The reasons for the crash are still under investigation by the traffic reconstruction unit.