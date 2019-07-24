It was Christmas in July at the Dickson Home in Temple.
On Wednesday, hundreds of Herbie the Hedgehog stuffed toys were picked up at Allison Dickson’s home by Temple High football players and delivered to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center and the Children’s Advocacy Center.
This was the third year Dickson has held a fundraiser for the toys. Each donation of $20 paid for a stuffed animal with the remainder going to one of Dickson’s scholarships. In 2018, 450 Herbie the Hedgehogs were purchased with the remaining money going to the Allison Dickson Baylor Law Scholarship and the Allison Dickson Temple Proud Scholarship which is awarded to a Temple High School student who is going to attend Temple College.
The distribution of the toys was delayed because Dickson was admitted to the hospital on Dec. 22 and wasn’t discharged until April 29.
The stuffed toy giveaway was started because Dickson has had many hospitalizations during her lifetime. As a child, Dickson spent many a holiday in the hospital and she remembers how lonely it was.
Dickson, a lifelong Temple resident, was diagnosed with Werdnig-Hoffman muscular dystrophy when she was 15 months old and was given a year to live.
Dickson spent many holidays hospitalized as an adult and as a child and knows it’s not much fun. Anything to help these youngsters stuck in the hospital feel better is worth the effort, she said.
The children served by the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas have been abused or neglected.
“Who wouldn’t want to make these children feel special?” Dickson asked. “I hope when they get the toy they realize there’s someone out there thinking of them.”
Previous toys collected during the holiday include a lion and an owl. The number of donations increases each year.
Another scholarship, the Allison Dickson Tri-Delta Scholarship at Southwestern has benefited from the fundraiser.
All of the scholarships are now endowed and Dickson’s goal each year is to grow each one so more people will benefit.
Dickson got to meet a number of Wildcat football players Wednesday when they came to pick up the toys.
“I’ve lived here all of my life, except when I was at college and law school,” Dickson told the athletes. “I’m a Wildcat, always.”
Dickson was runner-up for Prom Queen the year before graduation and was named Football Sweetheart, the first noncheerleader to receive that honor.
Head football coach and athletic director Scott Stewart and THS principal Jason Mayo have made Dickson an honorary coach.
Stewart said he hoped Dickson motivated his players.
“She’s inspiring,” he said. “She has every reason to focus on herself, but all she wants to do is help others.”
Mayo said he’s gotten to know Dickson over the summer.
“She’s done a lot for our community and I look forward to walking alongside her as she continues her work for the Temple,” he said.
“Education empowers those who seek it to achieve their dreams,” Dickson said. “We’re not here forever and we need to use that time wisely.”
The next stuffed animal drive will be Finely the Fox, she said.