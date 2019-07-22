Miniature pigs are pets, not food.
This was the message the Temple City Council sent Thursday by passing an amendment to the city’s animal and fowl ordinance. The amendment would allow residents to get an annual permit that enables them to keep miniature pigs as pets without the restrictions placed on their larger relatives.
“We just don’t want to go about sending family members out to the bacon farm,” City Councilwoman Susan Long said during the July 11 City Council work session.
The amendment came as the city renewed the animal and fowl ordinance, which passed in a 4-1 vote upon its second reading. Both Temple Mayor Tim Davis and City Councilwoman Jessica Walker were against the change, with Walker trying to remove the amendment from the ordinance but failed due to a lack of a second motion from the other Council members.
Before this change, owners of both miniature pigs and full grown pigs were treated the same and were made to keep their animals on at least 10 acres of land that was zone for agricultural use.
While city officials previously recommended the city not amend the ordinance to allow miniature pigs last month, a recommendation to do so by the city’s Animal Services Advisory Board, and local veterinarian Dr. Lance Crews, swayed some council member’s minds.
“I am going to vote aye because I am supporting the Animal Services Board and Dr. Crews,” Long said. “I want to say that if this doesn’t work out, we can look at it again in a year, or six months.”
The amendment allowed for an exception to the already existing swine laws to be issued by the city if certain conditions are met.
Like other pets in Temple, each household will only being able to keep two at a time. Unlike other pets, owners will need to keep their pigs indoors and not on the grounds of any public business, in addition to other restrictions.
For Davis, who voted against the ordinance due to the inclusion of the amendment, the new exception would be fine if everyone followed the law. But, as Davis points out, not everyone will necessarily follow the law and that will lead to conflicts between neighbors.
“I am not for allowing swine in the city limits,” Davis said. “As long as the person who keeps the swine follows the ordinance there isn’t a problem. The problem happens when someone doesn’t follow the ordinance. Those that don’t follow the ordinance end up having a bad relationship with their neighbors.”
Davis was a Council member in 2014 when a similar change failed to get a second during its second reading.
In another animal-related matter Thursday, the City Council to allow the city manager to adjust the fees for the regulation and care of animals in the future.