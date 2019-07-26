Whether it’s developing an affinity for a particular laboratory device, or using ultrasound to determine heart muscle function, the college students who participated in the Temple Health and Bioscience District Scholars Program this summer will return to college with real world knowledge having spent the past two months working side by side with researchers on a variety of projects.
Students in the Temple Health and Bioscience District Scholars Program will present their research posters on their summer projects next week.
The poster session will be 4:30-5:30 p.m. Friday at the Wildflower Country Club, 4902 Wildflower Lane in Temple.
The public is invited to attend the event and learn about the research the students undertook this summer.
A couple of the interns will not be able to attend, having had to leave early to begin medical school, however, their posters will be on display Friday.
Chris Perez, a senior biomedical engineering student at Texas A&M University, spent his summer working with SiMMo3D, a tenant of the Temple Health and Bioscience District office and lab facility.
Colin Dodson and Ryan Quinn started SiMMo3D, a biomedical company dedicated to developing synthetic models for training surgeons, biomedical research, and teaching medical students.
“I’ve been very impressed with Chris,” Dodson said. “He’s very engineer-minded and has been a big help on some of our projects.”
Originally from Holland, Perez will graduate in December.
During his internship Perez has been working with 3D modeling software combined with medical imaging and using 3D printers to make the models.
Perez brought along the 3D hand and joints skeleton he had completed for SiMMo3D.
“I’ve learned a lot about 3D printing and 3D software,” he said.
There’s not much 3D printing going on in Holland and even at college Perez didn’t have much exposure to the process. Over the summer he’s worked with four software applications.
Perez had originally wanted to go to graduate school so he could be licensed to work on orthopedic prosthetics.
“Now I’m really interested in these types of medical devices,” he said referring to the faux hand he made.
The THBD Scholars Program attracts qualified college students from across Central Texas who are interested in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields. Program leadership pairs them with local businesses and researchers for mentorship and training. The experience exposes students to various opportunities, including but not limited to, cancer and infectious disease research, 3D printing, entrepreneurship, public health, and medical device technology.
“We hope the community will come out and see what the Bioscience District is doing and meet these very bright interns,” THBD executive director Tami Annable said.
The district has funded summer internships over the years and Annable hears from former interns who want to let her know how they are doing.
“They’re so appreciate of the opportunities we can provide,” she said.