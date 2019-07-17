Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 2 has issued a 24-hour boil water notice for the Academy area as a precautionary measure due to low water pressure and pipe replacement on the water system.
Due to conditions which have occurred recently in the water system, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking cooking, and ice making should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil for two minutes before consumption.
The boil notice will go into effect Wednesday evening.
Customers were questions can call the WCID No. 2 office at 254-982-4685.