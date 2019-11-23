Eggs will be cracking at a new Temple restaurant.
Jimmy’s Egg, a franchise breakfast, brunch and lunch eatery, will open a location on West Adams Avenue near Kegley Road. A sign on West Adams announcing the business was posted this week.
Construction on the new restaurant began weeks ago.
Jimmy’s Egg Franchise Systems announced in 2016 it would expand to more than 50 restaurants in Texas, Kansas, Arkansas, New Mexico, Nebraska and Iowa.
“We are very excited to continue growing the Jimmy’s Egg brand from a regional to national chain. We’ve experienced a lot of growth over the last few years and feel we are well positioned to continue bringing better breakfast and lunch options to markets around us,” Kevin Burke, president of Jimmy’s Egg, said in a news release.
“Most of our franchise partners are active in store development efforts and we appreciate their commitment to growing the brand. At all Jimmy’s Egg locations we are focused on delivering excellent food with great service for a fair price.”
Jimmy’s Egg features breakfast and lunch items including the popular “Garbage Breakfast,” premium hash brown skillets, fresh-baked bread, a variety of eggs Benedict, hot-off-the-griddle items, S’mores-flavored pancakes, French toast and Belgian waffles. Lunch offerings include fresh salads, sandwiches, burgers and favorites such as the smoked turkey melt, backyard burger, Southwest quesadilla salad, breaded pork chops and a variety of health-conscious lighter fare.
Jimmy’s Egg, founded by Loc Le, first opened in Oklahoma City in 1980.
The 61st Jimmy’s Egg opened in 2018 at 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen.