MORGAN’S POINT RESORT — A Priority One brush fire Sunday on the Morgan’s Point Resort side of Lake Belton was contained to only three acres.
Volunteer fire departments from Moffat and Sparta provided manpower and several wildfire engines in mutual aid. Help from the Texas Forest Service, Temple Fire & Rescue, Troy Volunteer Fire Department and Central Bell County Fire & Rescue provided more manpower, brush units and water.
A boater saw the fire from his boat near Cedar Ridge Park and called it in, and a Morgan’s Point Resort police officer arrived and reported a slow-moving fire was moving toward the cedar.
Although the fire’s cause was labeled undetermined, eyewitnesses said children launched fireworks in that area just before the fire was reported. No electrical lines or other means of ignition are located in that area, Fire Chief Taran Vaszocz-Williams said.
Assistant Chief B.J. Scheible checked out the scene and made preparations to get to the fire.
Because the fire was in a remote location far from the municipal water supply, hand crews were needed to reach and control the fire. Marine 61 was sent to the scene to gain access and get water from the lake.
The Forest Service’s dozer crew came and cut a path to the fire so brush trucks could reach the fire.
Aerial reconnaissance was requested from AirMed, as well.
No structures were in danger from the fire because of the efforts, teamwork and training of the various departments, as well as the benefits derived from recent rain, low humidity and a small amount of wind.
All crews left the scene at 9:30 p.m., and no one was injured and no equipment was damaged, Vaszozc-Williams said.
The Forest Service and Morgan’s Point Resort Police Department returned to the fire scene Monday to try to determine the fire’s cause and to look for hot spots. Battalion 61 and Brush Truck 61 went back Monday afternoon and identified some areas that concerned them, so trees were taken down and fuel sources still burning were buried with hand tools.
Vaszozc-Williams reminded residents to be careful as the conditions increase for high fire danger, and reminds residents that the use of fireworks is prohibited in Morgan’s Point Resort. Penalties are found in the city ordinance.