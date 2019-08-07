Volunteer drivers are needed for the Meals on Wheels programs in Temple and Belton.
The local programs are managed by the Hill Country Community Action, which handles meal programs in nine counties.
In Temple, 120 people are served by Meals on Wheels. In Belton, 78 meals are served every day.
There is a specific route that is open on Fridays in Belton that needs to filled, said Lori Schaefer, home delivery meal coordinator.
“The route has about eight stops and probably takes about an hour to complete, including the time used to pick up the meals at Belton Senior Center,” Schaefer said.
The individuals who receive the meals are grateful, but having contact with someone each day is important and appreciated.
“We have literally saved people’s lives,” she said.
There have been instances where the Meals on Wheels volunteer delivering meals on Friday have contacted law enforcement to open the door of a client and discovered the individual unconscious.
“Had we not pursued and not gotten police to open the door, who knows if they would have been alive on Monday,” Schaefer said.
There are about 20 routes in Temple and each is covered, but Schaefer said she would like to have someone willing to backup routes when a regular volunteer is absent.
“We need someone who is comfortable using GPS, isn’t scared to visit unfamiliar territory and willing to jump in once in a while,” she said. “We need backup people in Belton as well.”
During the summer many of the volunteers go on vacation, which leaves Schaefer stuck.
There is a waiting list of about 20 people who qualify for the program and as funding becomes available those individuals are added to the roster.
Funding for Meals on Wheels comes from a number of different sources, Tama Shaw, executive director Hill Country Community Action, previously said.
In addition to the home deliveries, Meals on Wheels provides the food for congregant meals at Sammons Community Center, Golden Haven, Graham Hall, the Kyle and the Friendship House. Meals from the Temple kitchen are delivered to Rogers, Holland, Seton and Buckholts seniors. Those clients get one heated meal and four frozen.
The association ask drivers to commit to 1½ hours for one day a week. Seniors being served reportedly value the volunteers as much, if not more, than the meal they receive.
For information, call Schaefer at 254-939-1170.