Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $876.8 million in sales tax allocations in August, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Temple is expected to receive $2.12 million in sales tax revenue, a 0.03 percent increase from August 2018’s allocation, according to the release.
Belton will receive $501,761, a 1.38 percent increase from last August’s allocations.
Statewide, the total allocations represent a 4 percent increase from the allocations distributed during the same month last year.
These allocations are based on sales made in June by businesses that report sales tax monthly, and on sales made in April, May and June by quarterly filers.
Bell County
The county will receive $1.89 million in sales tax allocations in August, an increase of 5.65 percent from this time last year.
Killeen is set to receive $2.22 million in sales tax revenue, a 4.06 percent increase from August 2018’s allocation.
Harker Heights will receive $702,692, an 8.42 percent increase from August 2018.
Nolanville continued its hot streak for the year, registering another significant sales tax percentage increase. It is receiving $88,614 in August, a hefty 36.57 percent increase over the same month last year. For 2019 to date, Nolanville has received $567,654, an increase of 35.78 percent compared to the same period in 2018.
It was among several cities in Central Texas to post double-digit percentage point increases compared to this time frame the previous year.
Salado is set to receive $57,332, an impressive 24.53 percent increase from last year.
Troy will receive $40,334, a healthy 14.69 percent increase from August 2018.
Holland saw a significant 16.10 percent increase in August allocations from last year; it is set to receive $8,716. Little River-Academy tallied a solid 10.96 percent increase this year over last, receiving $8,756.
Morgan’s Point Resort will get $22,583, an 8.30 percent decrease compared to a year ago.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $258,810 for a 9.35 percent increase over last year’s allocations during this month.
Copperas Cove saw a 6.46 percent increase in August allocations from last year; it is set to receive $491,218.
Gatesville saw a 0.66 percent decrease in sales tax allocations, receiving $196,440.
Milam County
Milam County is set to receive $109,026, a laudable 18.77 percent increase over last year’s allocation.
Cameron is expected to receive $101,721, an 8.53 percent increase from last year.
Rockdale will receive $76,564, a 6.25 percent increase.
Buckholts saw an impressive 24.92 percent increase from last year, taking in $2,571 in August.