Temple doctor leads organization
The American College of Radiology Council elected Dr. Debra L. Monticciolo of Temple as president of the American College of Radiology.
Monticciolo is vice chair of the department of radiology (for research) and section chief of breast imaging at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple. She also is a professor of radiology at Texas A&M University.
“Dr. Monticciolo is an internationally recognized expert in breast imaging and a longtime advocate for increased access to high-quality care for women and their families. She has shown outstanding leadership in every role in which she has served within the ACR and elsewhere in medicine. We look forward to her continued outstanding leadership as president of the ACR,” Geraldine B. McGinty, chair of the board of chancellors for the American College of Radiology, said in a news release.
UMHB business school gets accreditation
BELTON — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor McLane College of Business was granted full accreditation by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs.
In addition to the college’s undergraduate programs, the council approved two of the college’s master’s degree programs, the master of business administration and the master of science in information systems, a news release said. Two new degree programs, the master of science in accounting and the master of science in marketing, will be eligible for accreditation when they meet the ACBSP requirement of the program being offered for at least two years and producing graduates.
CPR kits donated to youth club
The Ralph Wilson Youth Club recently received CPR in Schools Training Kits, which are easy to use and contain everything needed to train 10 to 20 students one time.
The American Heart Association provided training for children June 12.
“We are grateful for Baylor Scott & White Health, and their donation of these kits to our facility,” Emily Winkler, program and fine arts director for Ralph Wilson Youth Club, said.
To learn about the American Heart Association’s CPR in Schools efforts, call 1-877-AHA4CPR or visit heart.org/CPRinSchools.
Cotton Patch Café challenge aids hospital
Cotton Patch Café — including the Temple Mall location at 3111 S. 31st St. — kicks off its 13th annual Cotton Patch Challenge benefiting Scottish Rite Hospital on July 29.
For every $25 donation to the hospital, up to $100,000, Cotton Patch will match the contribution with a $25 dining gift card.
Over the past 12 years, the Cotton Patch Challenge has raised more than $1.3 million for the hospital. All funds raised during the challenge directly benefit the young patients at the hospital.
Each person who donates at scottishritehospital.org/cottonpatch will receive dining gift cards to match his or her donation up to $500. The gift cards can be used at any of Cotton Patch Cafe’s 56 locations throughout Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Arkansas.