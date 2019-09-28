An Entrepreneurs Arts and Authors Expo will be held Saturday in Temple.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Temple Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard.
The event is described as “a one-day, one-stop shopping experience for one-of-a-kind items and gifts created by talented minds.” Admission is free.
“This is a new event,” CaSaundra Foreman, event organizer and author, said in an email. “This event began as a book signing event for me. I recently published a book titled ‘The Colors of Beautiful.’ I wanted to extend the opportunity for others to share their talents, and with the help of Myrtle Johnson, from Seeds of Love Ministry, and her son, Mike Thompson, we decided to host this Entrepreneurs Expo.”
The event will feature vendors from Temple, Waco, Dallas, Navasota and South Carolina. Shoppers can expect to find baked goods, books, art and prayer kneelers, cancer awareness items, key chains, personalized items and other items, Foreman said.
There also will be door prizes, she said.
A drawing will be held at 2:30 p.m. Winners will be able to take home a handmade Dallas Cowboys quilt or a 32-inch Roku TV.
“This event is a great showcase of unique talent mostly made up of women and minorities, who sometimes find being in business for themselves challenging,” Foreman said. “In to-day’s age of technology, many of us rely on social media to help our businesses thrive. We know word of mouth is important for small businesses and we hope those who come out to support this event will look past the fact they are shopping with women and minorities, but more so look at the opportunity to shop with entrepreneurs who have used their time and talents to create unique one-of-a-kind items.”
For more information, email Foreman at casaundraf@gmail.com.