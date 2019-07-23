Central Texas College in Killeen was awarded $113,297 as part of Texas Talent Connection grants to 15 innovative workforce skills training and job placement programs across the state, Gov. Greg Abbott announced today.
The funding will be used for the Educational Accelerated Gateway to Leadership and Employability Summer Camp that serves graduating high school seniors in Bell County. Graduates participate in a full college experience while receiving training and certifications in high-demand career and technical fields.
The grants totaling more than $5.2 million are administered by the Texas Workforce Investment Council in the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism division, support innovative education and workforce skills training programs that lead to successful job placement, increased wages, and improved job retention, as well as programs serving workforce populations with special needs.