BELTON — Teachers in the Belton school district will see an extra $3,200 to $5,190 in their paychecks in the upcoming semester.
The Belton school board on Monday night unanimously approved a compensation package calling for an $4.8 million in raises for district employees. Most of that money — $4.3 million — will go toward salary bumps for non-administrative positions, such as full-time teachers, librarians and custodians.
Additionally, the board unanimously approved a 4 percent raise for Susan Kincannon, the superintendent of the Belton Independent School District. Her salary is now $223,600. Previously, that figure was $215,000.
“From the nutrition services worker to the classroom teacher, our employees are making a difference in the lives of our kids each day,” board President Sue Jordan said in a news release. “As a board, we are proud of the thoughtful and fiscally sound way the administration has addressed what will be the most significant investment in Belton ISD’s employee compensation plan in recent history.”
Belton ISD plans to spend $90.4 million on personnel in the 2019-20 school year. That is more than 81 percent of the proposed $111 million budget. Personnel accounted for 79 percent of last year’s budget.
The pay raises were a mandate from the Texas Legislature. House Bill 3 is the school finance and property tax reform bill that lawmakers passed and Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law in late spring. It will boost public education funding by $6.5 billion and use $5.1 billion to lower school district tax rates.