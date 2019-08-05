A 21-year-old Temple man reportedly strangled a woman Friday during an argument.
Angel Luna and his girlfriend reportedly had an argument, and the girlfriend said Luna strangled her, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said Monday.
Luna admitted they’d gotten into a fight, Weems said.
The incident occurred in the 5200 block of West Adams Avenue.
When officers confronted Luna, he reportedly ran away but was caught and arrested. He was then taken to the Bell County Jail, where he remained Monday in lieu of bonds that totaled $85,000.
In addition to a third-degree felony charge of assault of a family/household member impeding breathing or circulation, Luna was charged with evading arrest or detention.
Running vehicle
A woman reportedly jumped into a running vehicle at a Temple gas pump and tried to steal it before she crashed on June 27.
A male said he left his Kia Sorento running at a gas pump at about 2:45 a.m. and went into the Cefco convenience store at 3805 S. 31st St. When he came out of the store, he reported that he saw a woman get into the driver’s seat and tried to get away, Weems said. The Kia hit a brick column and the woman jumped out and ran.
A warrant was issued July 25 for the arrest of Serena Gabrielle Hernandez, 21, of Temple.
Hernandez was arrested Thursday and was in the jail Monday with bond set at $30,000 for unauthorized use of a vehicle — a state jail felony.
Sex assault case
A Temple teenager was arrested Sunday on an Austin warrant for sexual assault of a child.
Alan McCoy Pyle, 17, was one of the subjects Temple Police officers talked to about a verbal domestic dispute in the 800 block of South Seventh Street.
It was discovered Pyle had an outstanding warrant from the Austin Police Department, so he was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail.
No bond was set for Pyle for the second-degree felony charge.