The two-day search in Milam County for a missing 79-year-old man that began Wednesday evening was called off Thursday afternoon.
The subject of a Silver Alert that was discontinued Aug. 3 was Celestino Rodriguez of Slaton, southeast of Lubbock, Milam County Sheriff Chris White said.
Rodriguez’s car, a white 2014 Chrysler 200, was found Wednesday in Milam County on County Road 264’s bridge over the Little River. The bridge is known as the Sugarloaf Mountain Bridge.
A six-hour search Wednesday using a drone and a K-9 didn’t turn up Rodriguez, and Milam County deputies and Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife game wardens continued the search Thursday until mid-afternoon, according to White. The search was led by K-9s brought by the game wardens and centered on the banks of the Little River. Other searchers were located in boats that used side-scan sonar.
It was initially unknown how Rodriguez’s car got to the bridge where it was parked, but new information Thursday afternoon led to the conclusion Rodriguez was probably still in the Lubbock area, White said.
The Silver Alert was discontinued because Rodriguez’s car was found, but a task force in the Lubbock area was mobilized.
More information about how the Chrysler got to Milam County may be available in the future, but isn’t now because of the ongoing investigation into Rodriguez’s location.
Rodriguez was last seen at 120 W. Edward in Slaton, in Lubbock County, at 11 a.m. on Aug. 3, according to the alert issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
He was described as a Hispanic man with brown eyes and gray hair. He weighs about 212 pounds and is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall.