BELTON — The Bell County Kennel Club closed out four days of agility trials Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center.
Terry Boedeker of Belton, trial chairman, said about 100 dogs competed on Thursday, 250 on Friday, 300 Saturday and 150 Sunday. A dog can have up to four runs a day through the agility trials, made up of jumps, weaves and other obstacles.
Some of the “baby” dogs (about 2 years old) are just learning how to run the courses with the crowd of people and other dogs, Boedeker said. This was the first American Kennel Club agility trial for her two-year-old border collie.
“He’s been training toward this for his whole life,” she said.
Boedeker starts working on obedience and other training when the dogs are only 8 or 9 weeks old, she said.
“They’re learning how to learn,” Boedeker said. “You’re teaching them body awareness.”
For example, she said, most untrained dogs will jump off their front end.
“We strive to teach them to jump off their rear end,” she said.
Dog agility mimics equestrian jumping, Boedeker said. People spend a lot of time teaching their horse how to jump, because their lives depend on it, she said. With a dog, their lives don’t depend on it, but the time investment is very important to ultimate success, she said.
“Years ago, when agility started, there wasn’t as much training as there is now,” Boedeker said. “It’s just evolved.”
Maggie Schoolar of Austin brought two poodles, Cher, 2, and Jagger, almost 10.
Cher has already been to AKC world team tryouts, Schoolar said. Most of the other dogs in that competition were 4 or 5 years old.
“She’s very smart,” she said. “She’s a little phenom. She’s real sassy, confident.”
Some dogs are bothered by other dogs, the judge, a seesaw that bangs, or trying to do everything right, she said.
“When you have a really confident, smart dog, none of that bothers them,” Schoolar said.
Jagger has won nine agility championships, and is semi-retired.
“He still gets to go out and play, but it’s all for fun now,” Schoolar said. “He doesn’t know it.”
People should be careful, she said, because putting their dog through agility trails is an addiction that will cost a lot of money and time.
Jean Alvarez of Justin said her Belgian Malinois, Taylor, almost 3, ran trials Saturday and Sunday.
“She’s emotionally stressed, but she got a title this weekend, so I’m pleased with her,” she said. “She was second place in the fast category.”
Alvarez has been running dogs for about 20 years. Her first dog, Ringo, now deceased, placed second in the AKC German Shepherd nationals, she said. And he placed first in Canadian German Shepherd nationals.
The bond with your dog is the greatest benefit of agility trials, she said.
“You’re never guaranteed that they’ll qualify. It’s the fun,” she said.
If a dog makes a mistake, the owner should be patient, Alvarez said.
“The rule of thumb is that it’s usually the handler’s mistake,” she said. “It’s a combination of knowing what they know and being able to produce it out there.”