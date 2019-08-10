Days ago, Temple veteran and Purple Heart recipient Jon Lunkwicz visited the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor in New Windsor, N.Y.
This visit was part of Purple Heart Patriot Project Mission No. 1 held by the National Purple Heart Honor Mission. The group brought 33 Purple Heart recipients from 30 different states to the hall to honor their service.
“Other Purple Heart recipients in the other states, I knew some of them,” Lunkwicz said. “It was kind of a reunion in some ways for Purple Heart recipients.”
Purple Heart recipients flown to the event courtesy of American Airlines spanned many of the nation’s recent wars including those in Vietnam, Iraq and Korea. Lunkwicz served during the Vietnam War as an Army sergeant.
The other Purple Heart representative from Texas was Gustav Wittschack from Aubrey, who served as a sergeant first class in Vietnam.
Both Lunkwicz and Wittschack were a part of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, with Lunkwicz serving as the state commander for Texas.
The event was held because Tuesday was West Point Day and Wednesday was National Purple Heart Day. The hall of honor is just over 11 miles from West Point.
“This past week we honored, with our very first patriot mission, 33 Purple Heart recipients around the United States including Texas,” Russ Vernon, Purple Heart honor mission vice chairman, said in a phone interview. “With the help of American Airlines, we were able to fly these people in and give them two incredible days where I think the Hudson Valley and New York gave them the welcome they richly deserved. We also wanted to welcome home our Vietnam veterans properly, who didn’t get the welcome home that they should have the first time around.”
The hall of honor is a museum built to recognize the many Purple Heart recipients around the county, and hold their stories, Vernon said.
The site for the museum is not far from the place where George Washington first awarded the badge for meritorious service in 1782. This award would later go on to become the Purple Heart.
Those veterans that were honored by the honor mission were recommended to the organization by the state chapters of the Military Order of the Purple Heart.
Lunkwicz and the other veterans spent the two days touring West Point and local historical sites. Hundreds of supporters came out Wednesday to honor the recipients in a large community rally.
Those from the honor mission organization surprised these Purple Heart recipients with a mail call, an exciting time for those serving in the military. Vernon said each recipient was presented with at least 50 letters from both home and school children across the county.
This two-day event was one Vernon didn’t think that many of those honorees in attendance would forget.
“Talking to them, it was probably two of the greatest days in their lives,” Vernon said. “I think they will talk about this trip for the rest of their lives. They really felt welcomed home. They were crying, and the emotion was just incredible.”
Lunkwicz said he felt the need to represent the 47,000 Purple Heart recipients who live in Texas during the Patriot Project mission. Texas has the largest number of Purple Heart recipients of any state.
For him, the Purple Heart doesn’t make him any better than other veterans, but rather it simply gives him a bond of shared blood spilt with other recipients.
“It all comes down to the same thing, we are all for duty, honor and the country,” Lunkwicz said. “We are not any better than anybody else just because we got wounded, or didn’t duck. We pretty much try to lead the way because we shed our blood and that is the bond that we share as Purple Heart recipients. We don’t really tell war stories, we just kind of bond.”
The date for the second mission has not been set. The National Purple Heart Honor Mission plans on holding it in 2020 with the goal of having representatives from all 50 states.