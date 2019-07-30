SALADO — State Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, plans to open his new House District 54 office in Salado on Thursday.
Buckley is scheduled to be at the grand opening of his office from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the Fowler House, 1301 N. Stagecoach Road in Salado.
The office opening is a free event and open to the public.
“I stand ready along with my staff to serve the people of Bell County, and this office will allow me to work more closely with local and county officials, as well as serve my constituents more effectively,” Buckley said in a news release.
The Salado office is the second in District 54, of which Buckley represents. He opened an office in the Lampasas County Courthouse in Lampasas on July 10.
Buckley will also be at Central Texas College in Killeen from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday where he will give a post-legislative session wrap-up and answer questions at a luncheon. Tickets for the event are no longer available.