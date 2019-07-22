Lots of people don’t give moths much thought, unless one gets in the house and flutters around any lighted lamp and garners the attention of the resident dog or cat that quickly prove themselves to be incompetent hunters as they clear shelves and table top surfaces.
This weekend moths that have remained outside will be celebrated during Moth Night 8-10 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Mother Neff State Park.
Jenna Lewis Chappell, an entomologist and a member of Central Texas Master Naturalists, is heading up the effort for the naturalists.
A lot of people don’t understand the importance of moths, Chappell said.
“They are just as important as butterflies for pollinating flowers and crops,” she said.
Most of the moths seen around the house are small and gray, but there are some beautiful moths in Texas.
“We get a wide variety of species here,” Chappell said.
The largest moth in North America lives in Texas. The cecropia can have a wingspan from five to seven inches, or larger. This moth is in the silk moth family.
“They occur at Mother Neff so we may see some of them,” she said. “They are beautiful; they’re a rust color with eye spots.”
When the moth flaps its wings, the eye spots make it look like an owl is approaching. The majority of the silk moths have some form of eye spots.
Moth Night will have fun activities for children and adults.
Texas moths are more prevalent in spring and early summer, but since this year hasn’t been as hot as most, there’s a good chance the moths will be at Mother Neff in abundance.
In addition to moths, participants may see some scorpions. Zoe Rascoe, a Central Texas Master Naturalist, will be hunting down the critters with a black light. Scorpions glow under black light.
“They glow a really pretty blue green color,” Chappell said. “It’s a chemical in their exoskeleton that cause the insects to glow.”
There will be two moth bait stations and Master Naturalists will be on hand to identify any insects the participants see. One of the naturalists will bring his night vision goggles to find mammals and there will be black light face painting. A former astronomy teacher will be available to identify the constellations and their mythology.
A Girl Scout will be doing a presentation on light pollution, Chappell said.
“There will be lots of nighttime activities,” she said.
Bring a smartphone if you want to submit observations and a flashlight is a good idea just in case.
Those attending can actively participate by finding moths and taking notes. The easiest way, is to download the iNaturalist app (www.iNaturalist.org) on a smart phone and create a profile before coming to the event. At the event, participants can take pictures of moths and upload them to the ‘National Moth Week’ project on iNaturalist. The park rangers and volunteers will show everyone how easy it is to become a citizen scientist.
There is no cost and park entrance fees will be waived for the event.
IF YOU GO
Mother Neff Park is at 1921 Park Road 14, near Moody. For directions visit https://tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/mother-neff.