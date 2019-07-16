A new school is ready, but not a road that leads to it.
Poison Oak Road is a narrow, bumpy street that leads to Belton Independent School District’s newest campus, Charter Oak Elementary School, which will open this fall.
The city of Temple has said the road won’t be ready when the new school opens. In fact, the city has yet to finish acquiring all of the land for road improvements.
The City Council will vote Thursday on whether to spend $15,500 to buy more right-of-way land for the road. The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. in the City Council chambers of the Municipal Building, 2 N. Main St.
A total of 32 partial or whole properties are needed for the completion of the project, with the city currently having access to 20 of the needed properties or right-of-ways.
For city officials, while eminent domain is almost never the preferred way that they want to acquire these properties, sometimes it is a must. City Attorney Kayla Landeros said eminent domain can be used in many ways including determining situations where the title to a property is not clear.
“We have run into instances where the best way to get a clear title is to go through the condemnation process,” Landeros said. “We have ran into that on three of the properties on Poison Oak, and Council has authorized eminent domain. Our goal is to reach an agreement before we get to that point. Even when Council does authorize eminent domain, we continue to try and negotiate with property owners to see if we can reach an agreement.”
The city has decided to use eminent domain proceedings for six of the properties needed for the road project.
Three of the properties were tied up in title problems while the remaining three landowners requested eminent domain so they could get a better price for their property.
“It’s tricky and nobody likes eminent domain, but sometimes it has to be done and it has to be used,” Councilwoman Jessica Walker said. “Temple is just growing so fast and we need to have the infrastructure for it. Eminent domain is just one of the bad side effects of it.”
The city will acquire all of the needed land and right-of-ways before construction can begin, which Landeros believes will occur sometime this winter.
Once construction begins, the road work is expected to take about 18 months to complete.