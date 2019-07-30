A Temple man was arrested Saturday by Temple Police on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Sergio Ibarra, 27, was wanted by the Lufkin Police Department, Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox said Monday.
No bond was sent for Ibarra for the alleged commission of the second-degree felony, Bell County Jail records indicated.
Officers received a call at about 2 a.m. for a domestic disturbance in the 1100 block of North Sixth Street, spokesman Cody Weems said.
When officers arrived, they were told Ibarra left and was in the 900 block of Fannin Loop.
Ibarra was found at that location, and officers found out he had an outstanding warrant out of Lufkin, Weems said.
According to Lufkin Police officials, Ibarra was allegedly involved in a stabbing. The victim said he was stabbed 13 times by Ibarra, then 18 years old, and another male.