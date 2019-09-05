Over the next two days, high temperatures across Texas are expected to create an extremely high demand on the Texas electric grid.
Consumers and businesses were urged to reduce their electricity use on Thursday and Friday especially during the hours of 2 to 7 p.m.
“ERCOT’s job is to ensure power is available all over Texas,” ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness said. “When electricity demand and heat reach levels like we expect on Thursday and Friday, we ask Texans to consider taking a few steps to help keep power flowing for all of us.”
Some areas of Texas are expected to see the highest temperatures experienced so far this summer. Temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees in all major Texas metropolitan areas through Friday.
ERCOT set a new September peak demand record on Tuesday when demand reached 68,546 megawatts between 4 and 5 p.m. This is more than 1,500 megawatts higher than the previous September record set in 2016.
Steps to help reduce electricity use:
• Turn thermostat up 2 to 3 degrees during the peak hours of 2 to 7 p.m.
• Set programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home.
• Use fans to feel 4 to 6 degrees cooler.
• Limit use of large appliances (i.e., dishwasher, washer, dryer, etc.) to morning or after 7 p.m.
• If you cook indoors from 2 to 7 p.m., use a microwave or slow cooker.
• Close blinds and drapes during late afternoon.
• Schedule pool pumps to run in the early morning or overnight hours; shut off between 2 and 7 p.m.
More conservation tips can be found at www.ercot.com/about/conservation