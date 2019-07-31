BELTON — The trial date for a former Texas Department of Public Safety trooper charged with a sex crime has been changed.
The trial for Harpin Myers, charged with indecency with a child, is now set for Sept. 9, according to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office. It originally was scheduled for July 8.
Myers was a former DPS sergeant who was a media spokesman based in Bell County.
The Bell County grand jury indictment in March said Myers allegedly forced a 15-year-old girl to touch his genitals on Nov. 1, 2015.
The investigation was conducted by both the Texas Rangers and Bell County Special Crimes Unit and lasted more than a year.
Myers was suspended in December 2015 after being with the DPS since 1981. The suspension began after allegations were made about Myers’ off-duty behavior.
Then termination proceedings by the DPS began after the indictment, DPS spokesman Tom Vinger previously said.
Myers posted a $10,000 bond set by Bell County 27th District Court Judge John Gauntt and was released from the Bell County Jail.
If convicted, Myers could be sentenced to not more than 20 years but not less than two years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, according to the Texas Penal Code.