About $40,000 worth of equipment remained missing Wednesday after four construction employees reportedly stole it, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said.
Officers were told Sunday four employees came to Temple last week to work at a job site, but the construction manager couldn’t reach them. The manager said he went to the hotel where they stayed and found a company truck and trailer that were missing. However, another $40,000 in equipment was still missing, according to the construction manager.
Reported missing were four safety harnesses, an antenna alignment tool, a truck winch, two braided ropes, an Apple iPhone 8 and two cameras, Weems said.
Child found in yard reunited with mother
What appeared to be a child abandonment case resulted Sunday in no arrest when a child was reunited with her mother.
A 4-year-old girl reportedly was found Sunday in the 1000 block of North Seventh Street in Temple.
The call went to the Temple Police Department at about 8:41 a.m., and officers talked to the caller. She said she found a small child in her neighbor’s backyard, spokesman Cody Weems said Tuesday.
Officers arrived at the location and found the girl’s mother at a nearby home.
Child Protective Services was contacted, but an information only report was filed.