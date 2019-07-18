BELTON - The fourth day of a jury trial for Jerry Lee Berry Jr. was cut short this morning by guilty pleas on five felony charges.
Berry, 38, of Temple, was sentenced to 40 years on each of four first-degree felonies and 20 years on a third-degree. The sentences will run concurrently.
He pleaded guilty to assaulting three Temple Police officers on June 3, 2017, by shooting at them. Berry broke into a home and said he was guilty of that, too, in addition to being a felon and illegally having a firearm.
Each sentence was enhanced because he was already a convicted felon.