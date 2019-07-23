LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — The three fire trucks held in storage by Bell County Sheriff Eddy Lange must be returned to the Little River-Academy Volunteer Fire Department by close of business on July 29.
The ruling was made Tuesday by Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman during a property hearing.
Coleman made the ruling after hearing the facts and opinions of the Bell County district and county attorneys and others, he said.
The trucks will be taken to the volunteer fire department by deputies, according to Coleman, and will be given to Fire Chief Charlie Young, who was appointed by the Little River-Academy City Council.
The department voted to dissolve itself on June 26.
The trucks disappeared and were gone for several days from the fire department until Lange proposed an agreement with then fire department president Karen Hoelker. The trucks were found at Iron Horse Storage in the 1700 block of Sparta Road in Belton.