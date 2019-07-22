About 100 linear feet of barriers will need to be replaced on Interstate 35 after a fiery crash Sunday north of Nugent Avenue.
No definite timeline has been set for the new barriers yet, Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Ken Roberts said Monday.
The repairs should be made relatively soon but, until then, temporary barriers will be set into place to prepare for the removal of the damaged barriers and the placement of the new ones.
No pavement had to be repaired despite the blazing fire and smoke that could be seen from afar, according to Roberts.
However, damaged conduit and wiring will need replacement for the median illumination lighting at the crash’s location, he said.
The TxDOT cleanup wasn’t difficult after the fire was out and debris was moved, Roberts said. Within six hours of the crash that occurred at about 1:40 p.m., southbound lanes opened up for travel.
Two tractor-trailers and six passenger vehicles were involved in the crash, and all northbound and southbound lanes were closed to traffic.
Only two of the 14 people involved in the crash required medical treatment at a hospital, and those were the drivers of the two trucks, Temple Fire & Rescue spokesman Thomas Pechal said Sunday. Their injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.
One truck hit the concrete border of an exit ramp and caught fire after that impact, Pechal said. Firefighters worked to put out the blaze, but the tractor-trailer was destroyed.
The second truck involved in the crash was found blocking three northbound lanes. That truck went through several median barriers.
Grone’s Environmental Services from Waco came in to do the last bit of cleaning so the highway could re-open, Pechal said.
Units from Temple Fire & Rescue, TxDOT, Texas Department of Public Safety, Temple Police Department and Temple paramedics responded.
According to Roberts, I-35 construction in the Temple area is now based on a “punch list” of items that need to be completed before TxDOT accepts the project.
He said the project is “substantially complete” with four lanes open in each direction. However, final and total completion will likely be this winter, Roberts said.
Roberts previously told the Telegram that the project would be complete by the end of summer.
He said the substantial part of the project was done by July 4, which was ahead of the end of summer deadline. What remains to be done is striping, rail painting, landscaping and vegetation, for example — and they will get done, Roberts said.
“We expect the contractor to take the time to do it right,” he said, and added that TxDOT won’t accept it until it’s completed and is acceptable.