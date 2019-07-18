The Department of Veterans Affairs will soon open clinics in Killeen and Copperas Cove.
The “contract” clinics will not be staffed by VA workers, but rather a clinic contracted to work for the VA. The clinics will have access to VA medical records and work closely with VA facilities, according to the VA.
The specific locations of the clinics are still in the works, but officials said more details will be released next week.
U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, and U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, will join Central Texas Veterans Health Care System on Monday to officially announce “the expansion of services for veterans with two new contract clinics in Killeen and Copperas Cove,” according to a news release from the VA.
That announcement will be made Monday at 11:30 a.m. at the American Legion Post No. 573 located at 225 Cox Drive in Harker Heights.
Because of the continued growth of veterans in western Bell County, the VA “has identified an opportunity to provide more convenient locations for primary care in the Killeen and Copperas Cove areas. Over 37,000 Veterans who are currently registered with VA live in this area as well as areas adjacent to and west of Bell County,” according to the release.
The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System will open solicitation bids for a contractor to provide primary care services at each location for up to 7,200 Veterans. Both locations are planned to be operated and staffed as a contracted community-based outpatient clinic, according to the VA.
“As Central Texas’ Veterans population continues to grow, additional resources are necessary to ensure Veterans are receiving the best health care. I’ve heard from countless Veteran constituents that having a clinic in Killeen will reduce their travel time and make it easier to see a doctor for primary care needs,” Carter said in the release. “I’m excited to see this project come to fruition, I think it will be a convenient, accessible option for care for western Bell County veterans.”
“Our Veterans have sacrificed so much for our great country and they deserve to be taken care of now that they are home,” said Williams. “Over the last few months, Judge Carter and I have worked with Secretary Wilkie and his team at the VA to make these additional clinics a reality. I am proud that the efforts of many have paid off and that Veterans in the Killeen and Copperas Cove area will now have more convenient and accessible options for their healthcare services.
“We look forward to working closely with our community partners, extending primary care services into communities closer to where our Veterans live.” said Michael Kiefer, Director and CEO of CTVHCS. “Judge Carter and Representative Williams have been staunch supporters of our health care system, as we continue to look for ways to provide expanded services and easier access to care for our Veterans.”