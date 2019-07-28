After driving only a couple of miles into the Lamar Valley we found about a dozen wolf watchers already engaged in the exciting business of wolf watching at a pullout on the crest of a hill. …
We watched, photographed and videoed four members of the Junction Butte Pack feeding on a bison carcass after which they either bedded down or, as in the case of the two yearlings, engaged in play (see video). …
Behind us we suddenly heard a strange sound that some mistook for boombox noise from a passing vehicle. Actually it was the discordant howling of several members of the Junction Butte Pack on the ridge behind us. From where we stood it appeared to be three pack members trying to join the four wolves already on the valley floor. Two gray wolves descended the slope toward the line of parked cars, campers and pickup trucks but found the human gauntlet too intimidating.
Unseen by the wolf watchers, the four wolves in the valley somehow managed to slip through or around the human barrier and joined the newcomers on the slope ... eight Junction Buttes were seen minutes later traveling single file along the lower slope of the ridge to the east through the sage. …
Moments later they were lost from sight, which prompted a mass migration of those wolf watchers east of us who began leap-frogging from one pullout to the next in an effort to keep ahead of the wolves. … (After a wait) Jerry and I decided to give it up and drive. ... We had driven only 200 yards when suddenly five wolves crossed the road single file in front of us! I stopped, and we both managed to snap a few photos of them as they raced past. … For a few minutes we watched them and determined that four of the five were the same wolves we had seen in the valley earlier that morning.