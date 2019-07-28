The Temple City Council has decided to give the Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport a first class treatment.
Council members voted 5-0 earlier this month to approve two improvement projects related to the Temple airport. The first of these projects was the demolition of the old airport terminal building, while the second was to accept more than $1.9 million in grant money.
The city plans to demolish the old terminal building, which was removed from service in 2002, in order to make way for a new fixed-base operator building to take its spot. The building will serve a similar function to an airport terminal with the added function of being an area where pilots can file flight plans.
“We are growing and kind of running out of room, and the old terminal is very old and dilapidated,” Interim Airport Director David Holmes said. “It is not in really good shape and it needs to be torn down. The demo is going to take place at the end of August of this year.”
The demolition and asbestos abatement for the old terminal will be done by Burleson-based Garrett Demolition Inc. for more than $79,700, with a 45-day completion window.
Grant money that the city voted to receive, in the amount of more than $1.9 million, from the Texas Department of Transportation will help fund lighting improvements for the airfield. To get this grant, the city had to also put up 10 percent of the funds for the project in the amount of $213,000.
“It is going to be all LED lighting, so with the LED we will be saving a lot of electricity and all that,” Holmes said. “All of the guide finds, which tell the pilots where they are going, will all be replaced also. (The work) is all on the side of the taxi ways so it really won’t (interrupt air traffic).”
The estimated total cost of the lighting project will be $2.13 million, with the city’s side of the funding coming from their upcoming budget.
Both of these projects are part of Temple’s greater plan of improving the city and making it more welcoming for both businesses and residents to move here.
Councilman Wendell Williams said having a community airport is important for future growth.
“Any growing community has to have a vibrant and viable airport,” Williams said. “It is important that we make the Draughon-Miller Central Texas Airport as business friendly (as we can), so we can grow and bring more vibrant aspects to the community.”