Temple Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a fire Monday morning at the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia, according to Thomas Pechal, spokesman for Temple Fire & Rescue.
As of about 8 a.m. the extent of the damage was not known and no injuries have been reported so far.
Church member Bernice Bulls was distraught over the incident Monday morning.
"I walk out and see it every morning," Bulls said. "It's burning down. It's the saddest thing in the world."
“I am saddened for the people of Westphalia who have suffered this tremendous loss,” said Bishop Joe S. Vásquez from the Diocese of Austin after learning of the incident Monday. “I am grateful for all the firefighters and departments that responded to the fire. Please join me in keeping the people of this historic parish in your prayers today as they try to piece together this tragedy.”
