Two Temple men were arrested last week for armed robberies they allegedly committed in Austin.
Christopher Romel Henry, 36, was arrested Wednesday on three warrants out of the Austin Police Department, Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox said.
Jordan Devonte Henry, 17, also of Temple, was arrested Wednesday on an Austin Police aggravated robbery warrant.
Temple Police officers helped Austin officers with a search warrant near the 700 block of East Downs Avenue, spokesman Chris Christoff said Monday. Christopher Henry was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail. The search warrant was for Henry, Christoff said.
The three first-degree felony charges earned Christopher Henry one bond for $500,000 and two bonds for $250,000 each, jail records showed.
Temple Police officers were told about the warrant against Jordan Henry and saw a man who matched his description near the 400 block of East Adams Avenue, spokesman Chris Christoff said Monday.
Jordan Henry ran away when officers tried to talk to him but was found near the 500 block of East Central Avenue. Henry’s warrant was confirmed, and he reportedly resisted arrest, Christoff said.
The teenage Henry was also charged with unauthorized use of vehicle, resisting arrest, search or transport and evading arrest or detention, all charges filed by the Temple Police Department. He is charged with a May 31 stolen vehicle incident, an arrest affidavit indicated.
A gray 2011 Ford Fiesta was involved in a crash and was empty when a Temple Police officer found it. A witness reportedly knew the person who drove, crashed the vehicle and drove away. Two people were in the vehicle, and the driver ran from officers. The Fiesta owners said a spare key was left in another vehicle.
A card made out to Jordan was inside a backpack found in the car, according to the affidavit.
The warrant was issued July 2 by Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman.
Jordan Henry’s bonds Monday totaled $130,000, Bell County Jail records showed.
The Austin Police Department didn’t respond by Monday to Telegram requests for information about the Austin aggravated robberies.