By Jerry Prickettt
TELEGRAM STAFF WRITER
A retired Army staff sergeant who was shot seven times in an attack on Fort Hood 10 years ago said better vetting is needed to protect our armed forces.
“It’s very shocking,” Alonzo Lunsford said. “It brings back a lot of bad memories from the shooting we went through 10 years ago.”
He noted that the fact three other Saudi officers were caught recording the shooting Friday showed it was a group effort. “And it also lets us know that this particular attack is one of many that’s supposed to come later on.”
Lunsford spoke on Fox News day after an attack by a Saudi national at a naval air base in Pensacola, Fla., left four dead and 12 wounded. He said he was shocked a Saudi national who was apparently radicalized would have access to a U.S. base. He noted that former Major Nidal Hasan, on death row for killing 13 people at Fort Hood 10 years ago, had also been radicalized even though he was a U.S. citizen.
“We should have learned from our shooting at Fort Hood that we need to do a better vetting process of other members joining our military and we need to change our status of forces agreement the same way as it is when we’re in another country,” Lunsford said.
He said the U.S. needs to be more diligent in checking out the backgrounds of foreign people serving with our forces here, checking into family and how they view the United States and other areas to make sure they are not a threat.
The U.S. needs to take all foreign nationals out of training temporarily, Lunsford suggested, to make sure they are safe to be around our troops.
Lunsford agreed Hasan showed signs of being radicalized that were ignored.
“We don’t need to sugar coat it.” Lunsford said of the threat. History is repeating itself time and time again, he said, and U.S. leadership needs to make the changes to protect all of us.