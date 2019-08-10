Shoppers checked out local stores Saturday for tax-free items that will remain available through closing time today.
The halls of Temple Mall were alive with shoppers Saturday afternoon, as small children scampered about and older youngsters rode large stuffed animals provided by Jingle Rides. Others took turns on the trampoline sling in the main hall.
Bobby and Alicia Thomas of Temple waited near the food court while their daughter, Haylee, 14, a student at Belton High School, shopped with two friends. Alicia Thomas said Haylee was looking for clothes and other school-related items.
“She has her own charge account,” Alicia said. “It teaches her accountability for her spending habits.”
She said they saw a couple of places in the mall with items at 50 percent off.
“We’re just spending the afternoon, letting them shop,” she said. “At that age they really don’t want their parents hanging out with them anymore.”
Nina Villa of Belton said she has nine children but only brought four of them: Lailiana, 19; Kei’chell, 12; Marcelina, 10; and Alexah, 8.
“I’m shopping for them,” she said.
She found some good deals that were included on the tax-free list, she said.
“I go everywhere — the mall, Ross, rue21,” she said. “I think I’ve got them pretty much ready for school.”
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reminded shoppers via email that the Aug. 9-11 holiday exempts most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced below $100 from sales tax. Qualifying apparel and school supplies can be found on the comptroller’s website at www.texastaxholiday.org.
Although the local manager said he could not comment, a J.C. Penney announcement invited customers to take advantage of the tax-free prices. Top back-to-school essentials they will find include school uniforms, backpacks, jeans, active wear and shoes.
In addition to the tax-free deals, J.C. Penney is offering salon and optical promotions now through Sept. 15. Haircuts for grades K-6 are $10. Children 16 and younger can get eyeglasses for $39.99.
Academy Sports + Outdoors also sent an email reminder about the tax-free weekend. Some of Academy’s top deals include backpacks as low as $9.99. Select Nike and Under Armour cleats will be 25 percent off.
The Academy email quoted the National Retail Federation as saying parents of children in grades K-12 will spend an average of $696.70 this back-to-school season. Combined spending for back-to-school and back-to-college shoppers is expected to reach $80.7 billion.