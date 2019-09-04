The Central Texas chapter of the Military Officers’ Association of America will hold its second annual scholarship fundraiser golf tournament on Monday, Sept. 23, at Wildflower Country Club in Temple.
The tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The cost is $125 per player or $500 per team. A light breakfast and lunch will be included. There will be numerous raffles and prizes for the players, including hotel stays, gift baskets, wine tastings, gift certificates, and other items. Wildflower Country Club is located at 4902 Wildflower Lane.
“This is our second annual tournament. Last year we had great success, and we were able to increase the number of scholarships we provide to local high school students who will be participating in college-level ROTC programs,” said Dick Archer, past president and board member of the chapter. “We hope to further increase the scholarship opportunities for these bright and promising young people who are choosing to pursue a career of service to our nation.”
The Central Texas MOAA chapter promotes fraternal relations among retired, active duty and former officers and warrant officers of the military services; protects the rights and interests of personnel in the military services and their dependents and survivors; and provides useful service for members and their dependents and survivors to serve the community and the nation.
For more information, visit www.centexmoaa.org.