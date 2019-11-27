While they might not be elves with pointy green hats, Temple residents are once again helping to make sure local children have presents under their tree this Christmas.
The Temple Kiwanis Club is partnering with the Temple HELP Center to provide at least some Christmas presents for local families in need. This Santa Pal event collects money to purchase presents for children that are 12 or younger.
Santa Pal chairwoman Barbara Burtchell said that while the club has been running the program for around 22 years now, the program was founded by the late Telegram owner and publisher Frank W. Mayborn more than 80 years ago.
The club partners with the Temple HELP Center to get the names of area children with the most needs, and then sends volunteers to local stores to get various gifts, including toys and clothing, for the kids.
Donations received for the program are portioned out so each child will receive at least $30 in gifts.
While the normal amount allocated for each child is $30, Burtchell said some shoppers will spend their own money or some donators will set aside funds for the purchase of bicycles.
“We have a lot of money (that is donated), but we could not make it without the people of Temple who have a heart for kids,” Burtchell said. “That seems to be the want of every kid is a bicycle, and for $30 you can’t get a bicycle. A lot of our shoppers will often spend their own money because they want to.”
Burtchell said she expects the club to be able to serve at least 350 Temple children, with the final number being determined by the amount of donations that come in before Dec. 6. Last year, Burtchell said the group saw roughly 380 children receive presents, representing 130 families.
While the club receives many donations, costs to serve these children are high, with $7,500 being needed to serve the current 250 kids already picked up by the group.
With the increase of the city’s population over the past few years, Burtchell said she has seen a corresponding increase in those who need help.
“I want everyone to experience Christmas if they can,” Burtchell said. “For some of these families, they have had some hard times and they just want to have a little bit of Christmas. They have just had some bad luck in their life and this is just an uplifting time.”
Those who have been selected to receive gifts by the club will receive a letter in the mail with the information on how to receive their gifts, which will be given out Dec. 14.
“Temple is a very generous town,” Burtchell said. “When there is a need to be met, they will meet it.”
TO DONATE
Donations for the Santa Pal program can be mailed to P.O. Box 682, Temple, TX, 76503, or visit Kiwanistemple.org and donate via Paypal.