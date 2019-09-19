Gas prices in the Temple-Killeen area have spiked this week after an attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.
The cheapest price for gas on Monday in Killeen was $2.07 per gallon at the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 3801 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, according to gasbuddy.com. That price has now climbed 17 cents to $2.24 at the same station on Thursday, according to gasbuddy.
In Temple, the cheapest price for gas on Thursday was $2.17 per gallon at the Central Food Mart, 2004 N. Third St., and the Third Street Food Mart, 1319 N. Third St., according to gasbuddy.com.
Temple prices ranged from $2.17 to $2.45 per gallon on Thursday. The highest price listed Thursday at the Valero at 1608 W. Adams Ave., the site showed.
In Harker Heights, the cheapest price listed on Monday was $2.07 at Murphy USA, at 2010 Heights Drive and West Central Texas Expressway. That price is now up to $2.29 — 22 cents higher.
“The price of crude accounts for at least 50% of the total retail gasoline pump price. Therefore, as the cost of crude increases, the price Texans pay to fill-up will follow suit,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “With the exception of El Paso, most Texans are still paying slightly less for gas now compared to one year ago.”
Statewide average price
The statewide average price for a gallon of regular fuel went from $2.27 on Monday to $2.39 on Thursday, according to AAA gas prices.
That price is 12 cents more than on this day last week and is 21 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.76 while drivers in Tyler and Wichita Falls are paying the least at $2.28 per gallon.
National average price
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.67, which is 10 cents more compared to this day last week and 27 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
FME News Service contributed to this report.