Temple College trustees adopted a $0.1886 rate for its 2019-2020 budget at its monthly meeting on Monday. The Temple College budget is $44,101,616.
The 2019-20 effective tax rate for the proposed tax rate is $0.1807. This is the rate that would bring in the same amount of funds raised last year. The 2018 tax rate was $0.19794.
The average taxable value of a residence in the Temple College taxing district last year was $116,646. Based on last year’s tax rate of $0.19795 per $100 of taxable value, the amount of taxes imposed last year on the average home was $230.90.
The average taxable value of a residence homestead in the Temple College taxing district this year is $125,070. Based on this year’s tax rate of $0.18860 per $100 of taxable value, the amount of taxes imposed this year on the average home is $235.88 — nearly $5 more than last year.
Brandon Bozon, TC vice president of administrative services and chief financial officer, talked about the budget challenges, including the declining revenues from tuition and fees and the investment in IT security.
Programs for IT security and software needed to improve student success, increase enrollment and retention doesn’t come cheap.
A 2 percent salary increase is investment in the staff, Bozon said.
State appropriations are down, but insurance and retirement appropriations are expected to increase. Also, nursing grant funding is anticipated to increase based on the large graduating class.
An increase in ad valorem revenues is a result in the growth of the tax base.
Federal grants and contracts are expected to remain flat, while an increase in other income is due to interest earnings and others fees.
Tuition and fees account for 31 percent of the college’s revenue, followed by 23 percent from federal grants and contracts and 23 percent from state funding. Ad valorem taxes bring in 16 percent of TC’s revenue and private grants and contracts raise 5 percent.
Security, hardware and software upgrades were a highlight on expense side, as were personnel investments — police academy coordinator, social worker for Circle of Support initiative, which is funded through grants, and increase in employee retirement contributions.
Moving forward, there are some activities that can be changed to help the college maintain a balanced budget including looking at staffing, which makes up the largest line item in the budget in the operating fund, Bozon said.
There’s a goal to provide better program-level financial data, to give more insight in how the programs function financially, he said.
“There are certain programs that we couldn’t fund solely on the backs of student tuition and fees,” Bozon said. “They are very important to our community and the local economy.”
There are a lot of opportunities to leverage grant opportunities, he said.
Improving the budget process will include giving department heads more time to develop ground-up processes that include zero base budgeting principles.
TC Trustee Lydia Santibanez said she appreciated Bozon’s interest in seeking more grants to fund programs and building student retention.
Better communication between the division heads and administration will have a positive impact on the budget, he said.
Bozon joined the college in July and completing the budget was at breakneck pace, he said.
“There’s a great team here preparing the college for the future,” Bozon said.
“What you did in such a short period in preparing the budget was superb,” board chairman Bob Browder said to Bozon.