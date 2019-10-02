BELTON — Water planning relies on collaboration.
That is the theme for the Belton-based Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District’s 19th annual Bell County Water Symposium. The event is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 6 at Texas A&M University-Central Texas, 1001 Leadership Place in Killeen.
Several panels are scheduled for the symposium. Policy experts, county officials, Texas lawmakers and scientists will discuss how decision makers should carefully manage water.
A discussion on the tussle over water between Bell and Williamson counties will likely be a focal point of the symposium. Bell County Judge David Blackburn and Commissioner Bobby Whitson will chat about groundwater with their counterparts from the south — Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell and Commissioner Valarie Covey.
“Recent studies conducted by Clearwater addressed the unknowns concerning the depletion of artesian pressure in the Trinity Aquifer in the most southeastern portions of our county,” Clearwater General Manager Dirk Aaron said in a news release. “Evidence is showing two things that are apparent: One, pumping from the Middle Trinity at current levels in both Bell and Williamson counties is not sustainable, and, two, the concern of our board of directors is that Williamson County is unmanaged — meaning they have no groundwater district.”
Earlier this year, Bell County’s legislators — state Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, and Reps. Hugh Shine of Temple and Brad Buckley of Salado — pushed for a bill that would have studied the Trinity and Edwards aquifers in Bell, Burnet, Milam, Travis and Williamson counties.
The measure, House Bill 3264, died in committee in the Senate; the House approved it in a 139-4 vote.
Buckingham, Shine and Buckley — all Republicans — will discuss the bill and other possible legislative solutions.
“This has been a hot issue in the Capitol this last session, but now is the time to talk, discuss, and move forward with shared resolutions,” Aaron said.
San Antonio Republican Lyle Larson — the House Natural Resources chairman — will be the keynote speaker at the symposium.
“Chairman Larson has a reputation and expectation that groundwater districts need to be science based and forward thinking on groundwater use,” the Clearwater general manager said. “We look forward to his comments.”
Call the Clearwater office at 254-933-0120 or email Tristin Smith at tsmith@cuwcd.org to RSVP to the Bell County Water Symposium.