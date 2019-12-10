Not much will change with many of Bell County’s elected officials in next year’s elections.
Monday was the deadline for candidates to file for a spot on the March 3 ballot. There will be a combined 47 candidates — 30 Republicans and 17 Democrats — slated for the primary ballot in Bell County, according to the county political parties.
Both leaders of the Republican and Democratic parties — Nancy Boston and Chris Rosenberg — said they are excited about their slate of candidates.
“It’s an exciting time for the Bell County Democrats,” Rosenberg said. “Our candidates embody the values of most Texans. They are our bread-and-butter issues of good-paying jobs, access to a quality education and affordable health care. We look forward to working hard for so many well-qualified candidates.”
Boston is expecting increased turnout for the primaries.
“We’re gearing up to really identify and turnout our Republican vote,” she said. “I think people are very, very enthused about being involved in the discourse and the conversation. I think we’re going to have a real good turnout.”
Early voting for the March 3 primary election starts Feb. 18 and ends Feb. 28.
The last day to register to vote is Feb. 3.
31st Congressional District
The most-contested race Bell County voters will decide in March is for Texas’ 31st Congressional District. Nine candidates have filed — three Republicans, including incumbent U.S. Rep. John Carter, and six Democrats.
Leander physician Christine Eady Mann is seeking the Democratic nomination for District 31 for a second time. She previously ran in 2018, finishing behind Air Force veteran MJ Hegar in a runoff.
The remaining five Democrats running for Congress are newcomers. They are Round Rock Councilwoman Tammy Young; Dan Janjigian, a sales and management consultant who was an Olympic bobsledder and former actor; computer engineer Donna Imam; singer Eric Hanke; and lawyer Michael Edward Grimes.
Retired firefighter Mike Williams and Elgin Police Officer Chris Wall are challenging Carter, a nine-term incumbent.
Texas Legislature
Two races for the Texas Legislature are set for next November.
State Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, will face off against Lampasas Democrat Clayton Tucker for Texas Senate District 24. Tucker previously announced he planned to challenge state Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, for Texas House District 54,
Buckley is going for a second term, but Harker Heights Democrat Likeithia “Keke” Williams is hoping to deny him that chance.
Buckingham and Buckley are first-term legislators. Bell County’s other legislator — state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple— is unopposed in his bid for a third consecutive and fifth overall term in the House.
Contested county races
Fred Harris, a Killeen Police detective, is challenging Bell County Sheriff Eddy Lange in the GOP primary to be the county’s top cop.
Lange is seeking his third term as sheriff, and previously served as a county commissioner and four terms as a justice of the peace.
Justice Precinct 4 — which covers West Bell County, including Killeen, Harker Heights, Nolanville and Fort Hood — will be a hotbed for campaigns. There are contested races from both parties for Precinct 4, Place 1, justice of the peace and Precinct 4 constable.
Killeen Councilman Gregory Johnson is challenging Incumbent Daryl Peters for his JP position. The Bell County Commissioners Court appointed Peters to his spot in the spring to serve the two years remaining in former Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown’s term. A jury trial removed Brown from her position.
Three Republicans are hoping to retake the seat for the GOP: Michael Keefe, a retired Killeen Police officer with two decades of service; lawyer Chet Southworth; and Army veteran Hal Butchart, who unsuccessfully ran for Killeen mayor in 2018, 2016 and 2014.
Republicans AJ Torres and Michael Copeland are hoping to keep the Precinct 4 constable seat with their party. Current Constable Edd Melton is retiring after 30 years. Democrats Calvin Brown, Martha Dominguez and Louie Minor are running for the seat.
Unopposed candidates
Eleven incumbents — all Republicans — will go unopposed in the March 3 primaries and the Nov. 3 election.
They are: Bell County Attorney Jim Nichols; Precinct 1 Commissioner Russell Schneider; Precinct 3 Commissioner Bill Schumann; Tax Assessor-Collector Shay Luedeke; Precinct 3, Place 1, Justice of the Peace David Barfield; Precinct 1 Constable Pat Duffield; Precinct 2 Constable Rolly Correa; state Rep. Hugh Shine; Judge John Gauntt of the 27th District Court; Judge Jack Jones of the 27th District Court; and District Attorney Henry Garza.
Another Republican, newcomer Devin Rosenthal, is unopposed in March and November for Precinct 3 constable. Rosenthal is the chief deputy for retiring Precinct 3 Constable Thomas Prado, a Republican.
The 10 incumbents and Rosenthal will likely earn the office they are seeking — barring a write-in candidate mounting a challenge next fall.
CANDIDATES ON BALLOT
Nearly 50 candidates filed for the March 3 primaries in Bell County. Here’s who is on the ballot:
U.S. Representative, District 31
Republicans: John Carter*, Christopher Wall and Mike Williams
Democrats: Michael Edwards Grimes, Eric Hanke, Donna Imam, Dan Janjigian, Christine Eady Mann and Tammy Young
U.S. Representative, District 25
Republicans: Roger Williams* and Keith Neuendorff
Democrats: Julie Oliver and Heidi Sloan
State Senator, District 24
Democrat: Clayton Tucker
Republican: Dawn Buckingham*
State Representative, District 54
Democrat: Likeithia “Keke” Williams
Republican: Brad Buckley*
State Representative, District 55
Republican: Hugh Shine*
Bell County Attorney
Republican: Jim Nichols*
Bell County Sheriff
Republicans: Fred Harris and Eddy Lange*
Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector
Republican: Shay Luedeke*
Bell County Commissioner, Precinct 1
Republican: Russell Schneider*
Bell County Commissioner, Precinct 3
Republican: Bill Schumann*
Bell County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3, Place 1
Republican: David Barfield*
Bell County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, Place 1
Republicans: Hal Butchart, Michael Keefe and Chet Southworth
Democrats: Gregory Johnson and Daryl Peters*
Bell County Constable, Precinct 1
Republican: Pat Duffield*
Bell County Constable, Precinct 2
Republican: Rolly Correa*
Bell County Constable, Precinct 3
Republican: Devin Rosenthal
Bell County Constable, Precinct 4
Republicans: Michael Copeland and AJ Torres
Democrats: Calvin Brow, Martha Dominguez and Louie Minor
27th District Court
Republican: John Gauntt*
146th District Court
Republican: Jack Jones*
426th District Court
Republicans: Steve Duskie, Wade Faulkner and Jeff Parker
District Attorney, 27th Judicial District
Republican: Henry Garza*
State Board of Education, District 10
Democrats: Marsha Burnett-Webster and Stephen Wyman
Republican: Tom Maynard*
*incumbent