Temple College received a grant that will help in developing an initiative to assist vulnerable students.
Harry Macey representing Temple Industrial Foundation presented a check for $60,000 to supplement a Perkins Grant that Temple College received this summer.
The check was presented to the TC board of trustees at its monthly meeting earlier in the week.
The money will be used to fund a social worker for the colleges’ Circle of Support program that is being established to meet the needs of students.
The Temple Industrial Foundation got its start in 1955, Macey explained.
“It was a precursor to the Temple Economic Development Corporation,” he said.
The group that made up the Industrial Foundation purchased land in what is now the industrial park. The land was sold to industries recruited to Temple and profits were rolled back into the park.
After the formation of the TEDC, the foundation refocused on helping out industry and encouraging local growth.
Over the past several years the foundation provided funds to the Temple Health and Bioscience District, the Temple ISD Travis Science Academy and the Temple ISD Career and Technology Education program.
Earlier in the month, the Texas Bioscience Institute held the white coat ceremony welcoming the newest TBI class, TC President Christy Ponce announced.
New staff, enrollment discussed
Jody Askins was named division director of the business and community education department.
Kadie Berlin has come to TC as head coach to the softball team. Berlin joins the Leopards from Northern Oklahoma College, where she has been serving as head softball coach since 2014.
Claudia Turner, professor in the nursing program, is now president of faculty council.
Carey Rose, division director student and enrollment services, reported that the school dropped about 250 headcount in 2018 as never attended.
This group is a problem because the student is allotted a seat in a class that is never used, when there could have been others who needed that class and couldn’t get in.
On Monday, the first day of class the head count was up 34, Rose said. Semester contact hours are down 152.
All of the numbers this early in the semester are unofficial. Official numbers are taken 12 days after classes start.
Mark Smith, vice president of educational services, attributed much of the enrollment decline to the economy. Unemployment numbers are low and individuals don’t see a need to seek a degree or additional training, he said.
Foundation events
The Temple College Foundation has a couple of events planned within the next couple of weeks.
The Low Brow High Tea will be 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Hilton Garden Inn. The Low Brow High Tea is held every year and offers scholarship recipients an opportunity to meet their benefactors.
King and Queens of Cuisine will be 6-9 p.m. Sept. 14, at Hilton Garden Inn. Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the door.
So far there are 17 chefs, from all walks of life, Jennifer Graham, foundation executive, said. There are students, alumni, community leaders and more.
“There will be lots of different food,” Graham said. “A group from McLane’s will be smoking for eight hours before the event.”
King’s cash will be available for sale at the door. This money is used to tip the chefs and ultimately designates the winners.
The foundation has moved its offices on campus. Graham’s office is in the administration building. The auxiliary offices are located in the Arnold Student Union building where Circle of Support services, such as Leopard Loans and the food pantry, are functioning.