BELTON — Bell County’s pair of truancy masters will earn $30.57 an hour, the commissioners decided Monday.
The Commissioners Court set truancy judges Don Engleking’s and Garland Potvin’s hourly rate in a 4-0 decision, with Commissioner Bill Schumann absent. The item was on the consent agenda, a list of things considered routine that can be approved in one action.
The hourly rate is based on the justice of the peace annual salary of $61,971.
Engleking and Potvin are former justices of the peace, and will serve as truancy masters until May 29. The positions are part time and temporary. The commissioners last week appointed them in a 4-0 decision, with Bell County Judge David Blackburn absent.
They were appointed under House Bill 452 — a measure that allows the Bell County Commissioners Court to appoint so-called “masters” to oversee truancy cases. The law — authored by state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, and co-authored by state Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado — only applies to Bell County.
“The reason why we’re needing this is because in the fall of 2018 we had 70 truancy cases filed in Bell County. As of last Friday, Bell County has already had for this fall 169 cases filed,” said Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman, who handles all truancy cases in the county. “We’re probably going to hit 200 by the end of this semester.”
Coleman oversees truancy cases from the entire county on top of his justice of the peace duties.
The increase in cases led Coleman to decide to hold truancy court twice a week starting next month.
“I’m going to need some help,” Coleman said. “Having two truancy masters there, it gives me an option. If one of them can’t do it, I can call the other one and try to schedule him.”
The commissioners tapped Engleking — who served in office for 14 years — and Potvin — who was JP for 20 years — because HB 452 requires truancy masters to have completed justice of the peace training.